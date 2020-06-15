‘Jay And Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch’ gets new gameplay trailer

Interabang Entertainment has released a new gameplay trailer for Jay And Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch, based on characters from filmmaker Kevin Smith.

Smith made an appearance during day two of indie game festival Guerrilla Collective on Sunday (June 14) to debut the trailer. It shows off the side-scrolling brawler’s fast-paced combat and vibrant level design.

Check out the gameplay trailer below.

The upcoming 2D brawler will feature two of Smith’s most famous characters, Jay and Silent Bob – the latter of which is played by Smith himself – as they fight against hockey players, vending machines and other enemy types.

Jay And Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch was first announced in 2016 with a crowdfunding campaign on Fig. At the time, the game was described as following Jay and Silent Bob as they go on a mission to find out where their customers have disappeared to.

“Their search soon leads them to the sparkling new mega-mall which is almost a city unto itself complete with apartments, restaurants, hospitals and schools. On the surface, the mall seems a Utopia. But as our heroes soon discover once a would-be patron of this paradise enters they find they can’t make their way out,” the story description reads.

The game raised over USD$440,000 during its crowdfunding campaign and was originally scheduled for released in 2019. The new trailer for the game did not include a release date, although its Steam page points towards August 15, 2021. It will launch on PC via Steam, The Humble Bundle Store and GOG, but there are plans for the game to roll out to PS4 and Xbox One as well.

Players who pre-order Jay And Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch will get the 8-bit brawler Jay And Silent Bob: Mall Brawl for free. Mall Brawl was released on PC and Nintendo Switch on May 7.