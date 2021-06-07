‘Jay & Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch’ gets a new trailer

Jay & Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch, an upcoming belt scroller beat-’em-up, has a new trailer showing off more gameplay.

Starring Jay and Silent Bob, the two drug-dealing miscreants first seen in Kevin Smith’s debut Clerks, the game sees them punching and kicking their way through iconic locations from Smith’s Askewniverse films.

The trailer shows off the game’s hand-drawn style graphics reminiscent of Sega’s recent Streets of Rage 4 and sees the two leads taking on various enemies. But there’s no word whether online play or other playable characters will be available.

Developed by Interabang, Jay & Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch successfully crowdfunded its development and is set for release through Steam, although a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Currently, Interabang is offering pre-orders through its website for both digital download and deluxe physical release editions, along with plenty of merchandise such as posters, t-shirts, and plushies.

Their previous games include 8-bit Jay and Silent Bob fighter Mall Brawl which managed to get a physical NES cartridge release and Super Comboman: Smash Edition.

Kevin Smith has been busy of late with his upcoming ‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’ reboot for Netflix, he also intends to return to the Askewniverse where he made his name. Announcing via an Instagram post that he’s finished first draft scripts for Twilight Of The Mallrats, a follow-up to his 1995 film Mallrats, and another sequel to his debut Clerks, titled Clerks III.