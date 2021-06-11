‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ has surprise dropped a next-gen upgrade

Respawn Entertainment has announced that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has had its next-gen upgrade released today.

The update will be free for owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, or available to buy separately. Owners of physical copies can contact EA via their help site and provide their account information to get the upgrade for free as well.

All players need to do is then select their platform, choose “codes and promotions”, complete a form and provide proof of purchase to get a code. Respawn did confirm that the upgrade would be coming back in April, but didn’t give a release date until today.

We're proud to announce that the next-gen upgrade of #StarWarsJediFallenOrder is available starting today. Get it now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Already own a copy of the game on console? Your next-gen upgrade is free. Full details: https://t.co/5dr52XgSvO pic.twitter.com/sTRJGy2zu9 — Respawn (@Respawn) June 11, 2021

Respawn has made it clear that they want players who own the disc version of the original release to still be able to get the game digitally for their Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, by visiting the above link.

According to EA’s blog post this version of the game will feature:

Higher Resolution Textures & Assets

4K/HDR Resolution

Improved 60 FPS Performance

Significantly Faster Loading Times

This new version of the game will also include a performance mode. This caps the game at 1440p resolution and 60 FPS. This doesn’t apply to the Xbox Series S however, with that being locked at 1080p resolution and 60 FPS.

Game saves are also transferable, with Xbox Series X|S using cloud saves, whilst on PS5 players will need to have their PS4 save data on their PS5, where an option will appear to import in-game.

Respawn also mentioned how many players Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has had. They said: “As of today, more than 20million players worldwide have played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order across all consoles, platforms and subscription services.”

According to Respawn, the upgrade is incorrectly showing up as paid for some players, they are currently working on a fix for the issue.