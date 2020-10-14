Jigsaw and Leatherface are reportedly coming to ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’

It appears the previously teased Call Of Duty: Warzone Halloween event will include skins of classic horror movie icons.

As per CoD Tracker, the site has reportedly uncovered numerous cosmetic items through its database and has outlined each of them. All are tied into Call Of Duty: Warzone, and Modern Warfare’s upcoming Haunting Of Verdansk event which begins on October 20.

As with previous updates, multiple cosmetic packs have been added, and the unveiling suggests that they will all tie into the Halloween event. Amongst the premium store bundles, certain packs include iconic villains from the horror genre, including Jigsaw from Saw, and Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Each has been shown to contain new skins, emblems and banners related to the films.

A variety of other Halloween bundles are also shown to be coming to both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, and contain themes such as the Day Of The Dead. The packs are looking to contain items such as new weapon blueprints and cosmetics.

Six gift packs and five free bundles are reported to be added too. Each contains unique items such as bloody knives and Halloween themed cosmetics such as pumpkin emblems and banners.

While no date for when the cosmetic packs will go on sale has been declared, the recent season six trailer pointed towards October 20 being the date the Halloween festivities kick in.

With constant new updates, Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare have been subject to hefty file sizes. As a result, Infinity Ward has introduced the ability to delete portions of the game on PC, following console player being able to do so earlier this year.