Joe Biden to debut his own ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ island

As the US Presidential election heats up, the campaign of Democratic nominee Joe Biden has teamed up with Kinda Funny Games to host the first public showcase of Biden Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Kinda Funny Games’ co-founder Greg Miller announced on Twitter that the custom-made Biden Island will premiere on the Kinda Funny Games Twitch channel on Friday, October 16 at 2pm ET/7pm BST. It’s currently unknown what the island will feature, but as it’s in partnership with Biden’s campaign, expect a good amount of material in support of the former Vice President’s candidacy.

Check out Miller’s tweet below.

❗️BIG NEWS❗️ We've partnered with @JoeBiden's campaign to be the first to show off the official Biden Island in #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons, and we're doing it live Friday morning on https://t.co/tYCVQTyye0!#BidenHarris2020 #TomorrowIs16not15lol pic.twitter.com/Ew3iCjGTHy — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) October 15, 2020

This will not be the first time the Biden campaign will be promoting the former Vice President’s candidacy through Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Last month, they released digital yard signs that were available in four different designs, according to GameSpot.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has also played host to a number of other public figures and companies. Back in June, at the height of the pandemic, KFC opened a digital version of its restaurant in the video game for players to visit. On the other hand, Selena Gomez held a digital concert with Trevor Daniel in the game in August.

Last month, Nintendo released a Halloween update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Villagers can now buy candy from Nook’s Cranny, grow pumpkins to craft new items and dress up in a variety of spooky costumes, in preparation of a full Halloween event on October 31.