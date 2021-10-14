‘Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja’ is coming to PC and consoles next year

Mr. Nutz Studio has remade and expanded the arcade original to bring Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja to modern platforms.

Joe & Mac was initially released in 1991 as a platforming game for arcades. It has seen multiple adaptations to home consoles such as the Super NES, Mega Drive/Genesis, NES, etc. It has also been ported to the Nintendo Switch and PC.

However, the latest version coming from Mr. Nutz studio remakes and expands the original. There will be an added adventure mode that includes new levels. The announcement from Microids boss Stéphane Longeard (via Eurogamer) said, “It’s a real honour to offer gamers the chance to rediscover these characters that marked their generation. We have full confidence in Mr. Nutz Studio to bring these little prehistoric men back to life.”

The game is set to release next year on PC and consoles. No consoles were specified in the announcement.

Two screenshots were also released for Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja.

In other retro gaming news, System Shock, which was initially released in 1994, will be receiving a live-action adaptation. Nightdive Studios will be working with Binge to create the series. Binge is an upcoming streaming service “Created for the gaming universe.”

Stephen Kick, the CEO of Nightdive Studios, will be acting as executive producer for the show. Speaking to Deadline, he said:

“I’ve always believed that a live-action adaptation of System Shock would be the perfect medium to retell the harrowing story of Citadel station and its rogue AI that subjects the crew to unimaginable horror. We’re very excited to see the talented team at Binge bring System Shock to life in horrifyingly real and new ways.”

There is no release date for the System Shock series, but Binge is set to launch in 2022.

Elsewhere, Former staff who worked on Metroid Dread have spoken out after being excluded from the game’s credits.