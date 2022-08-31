John Carpenter loves ‘Fallout’ and ‘Sonic’, finds ‘Red Dead Redemption’ too hard

In a new interview, legendary horror director John Carpenter has spoken about his love for Fallout and Sonic The Hedgehog and why he isn’t a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Speaking to the New Yorker, Carpenter started by saying how “I love all the movies that I made, but I also love stopping and relaxing, too – watching basketball, for instance, or playing video games.”

He went on to explain how he “came to video games in 1992, with Sonic the Hedgehog. That’s where I started, and I fell in love with it. It was beyond me at that point.” Carpenter then said how his son “introduced me to certain games, like Halo or platform games.”

Carpenter admitted he plays a little bit of everything before diving into specifics. “I’ve been playing this game for quite a while, it’s called Fallout 76,” he continued. “The Fallout games are fun, it’s like a post-apocalyptic world. This game had a rough launch, with problems and bugs, but I really like it. There’s this incredible game called Horizon Forbidden West. Astonishing game.”

Talk then turned to Red Dead Redemption, with Carpenter saying he tried to play it but “couldn’t get on the damn horse,” so he “gave up. It was too hard.”

“I’m pretty good (at playing video games) after all the years I’ve played. But with that one I was terrible. The controls weren’t intuitive, at least for me. But I guess everybody else had a good time. It was a popular game,” he added.

Elsewhere, Carpenter spoke about games becoming more cinematic in recent years. “They borrow some of the same things as cinema, but you can’t get away from the interaction that players have with what they’re doing,” he said. “But video games are young yet. They haven’t really reached their full potential.”

Carpenter also revealed that Halloween Ends may not be the final film in the franchise.

