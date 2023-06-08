‘John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando’ sees film legend make his gory gaming debut

Focus Entertainment has revealed John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, a gory co-op shooter made in collaboration with legendary film director and composer John Carpenter.

In development by Saber Interactive, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando will let up to four players band up and “battle massive hordes of mutated monstrosities to eradicate a supernatural outbreak before it’s too late”.

While an exact release date for Toxic Commando is yet to be announced, the game will launch in 2024 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game was revealed with its first trailer at Summer Game Fest, which saw some of Toxic Commando’s protagonists take on hordes of zombies while blasting Bon Jovi‘s ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’.

Check out the trailer below:

“It’s exciting to be collaborating on a new video game with Focus and Saber,” shared John Carpenter. “Look, I really like shooting zombies. They keep telling me that they’re called ’the infected.’ Please. They’re ghouls, dude. They blow up real good and there are a ton of them. People are going to love this game.”

Tim Willits, chief creative officer at Saber Interactive, shared that the studio is “thrilled to collaborate with the legendary John Carpenter on this project”.

“His unique vision, unparalleled expertise in storytelling, and ability to create immersive atmospheres have helped us to elevate this all-new, 80s-inspired experience to the next level. His works have been an inspiration for years and it’s an honour to work alongside him to deliver a truly unforgettable adventure.”

This isn’t the first time that Saber Interactive has partnered up with publisher Focus Entertainment — the pair are currently working on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which is set to launch later this year.

