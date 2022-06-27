John Cena asked Nintendo for a new 2D ‘Metroid’ in 2017

American professional wrestler and actor John Cena apparently told Nintendo how much he wanted a new 2D Metroid when the Nintendo Switch launched, and got Metroid Dread as a result.

The Peacemaker star took part in a photoshoot ahead of the Nintendo Switch’s 2017 launch, and over five years later it’s come to light that he urged Nintendo at the time to make another 2D Metroid game.

Giant Bomb creative director Dan Ryckert shared the story, writing: “Cena repeatedly told the Nintendo reps how much he wanted a new 2D Metroid. When Metroid Dread came out years later, he was sent a copy. Cena’s people sent an email back saying ‘John loves it.’”

During this photo shoot in 2017, Cena repeatedly told the Nintendo reps how much he wanted a new 2D Metroid. When Metroid Dread came out years later, he was sent a copy. Cena’s people sent an email back saying “John loves it.” pic.twitter.com/Rjg3uh6ynv — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) June 26, 2022

A Sports Illustrated interview from around the same time has Cena geeking out over his favourite games. “I love Super Tecmo Bowl, that was definitely my favourite game. I loved Baseball Stars, which is a title by a now obsolete company called SNK. That was my wheelhouse. The thing that attracted me most was you could go as far into the games as you wanted.”

Cena was incredibly impressed with the Nintendo Switch when he got an early look at it, even going as far as to say that its versatility is “second to none”. Of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild he said: “I sat down and was hooked. In a matter of 30-minutes, I didn’t want to put it down.

“The go-anywhere aspect of the game is incredible, and I know for fans of the Zelda franchise, they’re going to flip. I know for fans of Nintendo, they’re going to go crazy,” Cena added.

