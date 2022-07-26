John Cena is coming to ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has announced that the WWE superstar and actor, John Cena, is heading to Fortnite this week.

As part of the Epic SummerSlam, the 16-time Champion will be available as the John Cena Outfit in the Item Shop on July 28 at 8 PM ET and July 29 at 1 AM GMT.

The character skin will also come with the Entrance Gear and Ring Gear styles. Additional optional content is also coming to the Item Shop, including the John Cena Set: the WWE Championship Title Back Bling, which comes with the oufit, the open-hand Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe, and the ‘U Can’t C Me Emote’.

Live fast, fight hard, no regrets! John Cena will be making his debut in the Item Shop on July 28 at 8PM ET. Until then, check out our blog to see everything that will be available in his set. 🔗: https://t.co/FRalWzz93L pic.twitter.com/oLtSKEtrro — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 26, 2022

The Epic SummerSlam is a large-scale WWE collaboration taking place across multiple games, including Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League.

While John Cena will be heading to the free-to-play battle royale, the Undertaker, Xavier Woods and Asuka will be playable in Fall Guys. The character skins will be available in the Fall Guys Summerslam Set costume bundle in the Item Shop on July 28. Players who purchase the bundle will also be rewarded with an additional Xavier Woods emote and Undertaker Victory Celebration.

Meanwhile, Rocket League players will also obtain new Roman Reigns and John Cena vehicle Decals from the game’s in-game store on the same date.

Yesterday (July 25), Naughty Dog’s co-president and co-director on the original title, Neil Druckmann stated that there are no plans for The Last Of Us‘ Joel and Ellie to join Fortnite.

This follows a series of rumours that claimed that a planned collaboration between Naughty Dog and Epic Games would add character skins to commemorate the launch of the upcoming remake: The Last Of Us Part 1. “Love me some Fortnite… but there are no plans for this. False rumor,” Druckmann said.

In other news, Diablo Immortal players are missing out on millions of XP due to a battle pass bug.