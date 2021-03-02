Johto Redrawn group project recreates ‘Pokémon’ map

Fans of Pokémon have finished a group project to redraw the whole of the Johto map from the second generation of the Pokémon games.

The project brings together a group of pixel artists to recreate the map of the Johto region, which featured in Pokémon Gold and Silver. The artists were able to take liberties with the designs of areas, and add more detail than was possible before.

Hold onto your Gameboy, because #JohtoRedrawn is finished! Follow the link for an amazing interactive map

The description on Johnto Redrawn explains that “Johto Redrawn is a collaborative art project by a group of passionate pixel artists from across the world.

“The goal was to visually represent the Johto region in a way the original developers could never have achieved with the technical restrictions of the original hardware.”

The map allows users to pan and zoom around Johto much like they would be able to on sites such as Google Maps. An automated tour function scrolls through random areas of the map.

There is a mix of styles, with some areas taking clear inspiration from the more restrained pixel tile sets of the original games, with others eschewing the rigid format to create new, complex imaginings of classic areas.

One permanent fixture across all of the screens is artist interpretations of Pokémon in and around the environment, rendered in delightful stylised sprite form.

Recent Pokémon news has seen Nintendo announce that Pokémon Diamond and Pearl will be getting remakes for the Switch in the late 20921, called Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. A prequel set in the Sinnoh Region is also being released in the form of Pokémon Legends Arceus.