‘Journey To The Savage Planet’ devs announce new studio Raccoon Logic

The developers behind Journey To The Savage Planet have founded a new game studio called Raccoon Logic.

In a press announcement, the Montreal-based studio consists of the core team from Typhoon Studios, who were previously acquired by Google, before being shuttered along with its internal Stadia game development studios earlier this year.

Raccoon Logic has not only secured a large initial investment but has also regained the IP for Journey To The Savage Planet, which indicates that it will likely be following this up with a sequel as its next title.

Advertisement

The studio’s co-founders consist of veterans from the AAA industry including Ubisoft, EA, and Warner Bros Games, while it is also being backed by a pivotal investment from Tencent.

The founders of Raccoon Logic include creative director Alex Hutchinson, director of Far Cry 4 and Assassin’s Creed 3, studio head and executive producer Reid Schneider, whose credits include the Batman: Arkham games, CTO Yannick Simard, technical lead of the first two Watch Dogs games, art director Erick Bilodeau, a lead technical artist on Batman: Arkham Origins, and technical design director Marc-Antoine Lussier, who has worked on multiple entries of the Assassin’s Creed series.

“We’re excited to be back in the indie space, making the games we truly believe in with an amazing new team,” Hutchinson said in a prepared statement.

“The early investment from Tencent is a huge boost, meaning we can do significant work on our own before we start talking to publishers. We love systemic games, games with a sense of humour and a big heart, and games with strong flavours that get reactions from players. We’re going to keep pushing on those ideas and we’ll have something to show soon!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new expansion in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take players to France when it launches tomorrow (August 12).