JRPG ‘Fantasian’ is out now on Apple Arcade

Fantasian, the latest JRPG from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, has launched on Apple Arcade today (April 2).

The release is the first of two parts, with the second half of the game due later this year, as Siliconera reports.

Fantasian is the latest release from Sakaguchi’s studio Mistwalker, which he founded in 2004 after leaving Square Enix.

Although the studio had the financial backing of Microsoft, which led to two Xbox 360 titles Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey, it has developed exclusively for mobile since 2012. Fantasian has not been confirmed for release on any other platforms.

Fantasian is a traditional JRPG influenced by the Final Fantasy titles Sakaguchi created, directed and oversaw during his employment at Square (now Square Enix).

The game features an amnesiac hero called Leo, random turn-based battles, and music from celebrated Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Most notably, the in-game environments – while resembling the pre-rendered backdrops of Final Fantasy titles from the PS1 generation – actually consist of over 150 hand-made dioramas.

In an interview with VGC, Sakaguchi has said that Fantasian may be his last game. Uematsu has also said he thinks Fantasian could be the last video game soundtrack he will create.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy XIV is getting an open beta on PS5 this month.

Square Enix had also previously announced that two Final Fantasy VII games are coming to mobile. However, the mobile reboot of Final Fantasy XI has been cancelled.