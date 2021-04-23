‘Judgment’ countdown site launches ahead of May reveal

Sega has launched a countdown website bracing for a reveal on ‘Judgment Day’ on May 7, 7:00 PST / 15:00 BST.

The website appeared this morning (April 23), coinciding with the remastered release of Judgment on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.

While the embedded clip only leads to a video that’s locked until the above date and time, clicking on the site shows brief clips taken from a ‘scene’ in Judgment, hinting that this will be announcing a sequel for the Yakuza spin-off.

The other clue comes from the website address being actually from the ‘Ryu Ga Gotoku’ official site, the name for the Yakuza series in its native Japan, as well as the name of Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio who develops the games.

A sequel to the detective game set in the same universe as Yakuza was first reported in March by Gematsu, which discovered a number of Japanese trademarks had gone live.

One of these is ‘Lost Judgment’ by Sega, a possible title for the sequel. Judgment was first released in Japan in 2018 (where it was called ‘Judge Eyes’) before it was localised under the new title for PS4.

The remaster of Judgment is out now, featuring “refined” visuals, 60FPS performance, and faster loading times. While there is no free upgrade for existing PS4 owners, it’s available at a lower price point of $39.99 (£34.99), and includes all DLC from the original game.

