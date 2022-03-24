Juice WRLD’s manager is trying to get him a skin in ‘Fortnite’

Peter Jideonwo, manager of late rapper Juice WRLD (real name Jarad Anthony Higgins), will be meeting with Epic Games to discuss getting Higgins a skin in the studio’s battle royale game, Fortnite.

In a video posted on Twitter spotted by Tone Deaf, Jideonwo said that “We really need Juice WRLD in Fortnite. We’ve been trying our hardest, that’s also a work in progress”.

He added that he has a meeting with Epic Games, saying “I really think it would be cool because everyone in Fortnite loves Juice, and ‘Come and Go’ was a huge record in Fortnite, so I think it really fits”.

The video ends with Jideonwo suggesting that if fans want to see it, they should “hit up Epic Games and Fortnite”.

This idea has been met with a mixed response. One user Tweeted “Please get Juice in Fortnite OMG”, though others seem less happy.

“If juice’s label thinks this is an homage to him, it’s not,” shared another fan. “Juice did not die to be a Fortnite skin. Maybe if the skin came out prior to his death, that would be different, but this potentially happening would just be so disrespectful and cringe

The video looks to have been recorded during a live Q&A session, as Jideonwo also responded to suggestions from fans regarding potential collaborations with the likes of Batman, Demon Slayer, and Dragon Ball Z.

It wouldn’t be the first real-world crossover in the game, but it may be the first posthumous one. Way back in season four, Fortnite brought Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War into the game. Since then we’ve had appearances from Silk Sonic, a real-world art exhibition, Radiohead, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Rapper Juice WRLD passed away in December 2019. This February, two previously unreleased tracks were released to tie in with the new re-release of ‘Fighting Demons’.

In other news, EA sports has removed Diego Maradona in from FIFA 22 due to an ongoing third-party legal dispute.