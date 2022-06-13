‘Jumanji: The Curse Returns’ is now available on Nintendo Switch

With impressive growth on its mobile platform, Jumanji: The Curse Returns is being brought to Nintendo Switch today (June 13) in an effort to make it accessible to millions of gamers.

Michael Willis, Co-CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, said: “Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular game consoles in the world. Making Jumanji: The Curse Returns available on this platform means millions more people can now enjoy playing our game in the way they want to.

“We recently unveiled a major upgrade of the game which we consider our best version yet, as proven to be hugely popular with a massive increase in downloads on mobile. We’re happy to be launching on Nintendo Switch at this time, bringing our latest update to a whole new audience and maintaining our momentum of success.”

March saw a major update to the mobile version of the game from Marmalade Games, the team that released other highly successful board game adaptations such as Monopoly, Cluedo, The Game Of Life and Battleship. The update introduced new card and deck building tactics, with these new possibilities and added capabilities of the game seeing a massive 384 per cent increase in mobile downloads.

Nostalgia for the 1995 classic film will attract players, where they’ll visit iconic locations, rolling a dice, reading riddles and facing dangerous creatures. Using Attack and Assist cards, players work together to form a strategy to defeat out of control, invading wildlife.

Quick thinking, deck management and teamwork are key to progressing through the game, leading to fast-paced gameplay. Whilst team-based play is available, you can also go through solo to face multiple threats including giant mosquitoes, furious stampedes and endure the elements including raging monsoons. The hunter, Van Pelt, also makes an appearance, adding an extra hazard for gamers to defeat.

With the launch of Jumanji: The Curse Returns on Nintendo Switch, players on the platform will get two maps; Brantford and the Winter Resort. Players will be able to team up with their friends on cross-platform too, meaning those that play on Nintendo Switch can join their teammates on PC, where the game launched in September 2021, iOS and Android as well as being able to play at home with two players on local co-op mode.

For a limited time you can save 22 per cent on Jumanji: The Curse Returns via the Nintendo eShop at £14.99 / $18.99 / €17.99. New downloadable content will be added to the game soon based on the movies Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

