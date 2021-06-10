‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ announced with some help from Jeff Goldblum

Jurassic World Evolution 2 has been announced during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff.

During the show, Jeff Goldblum – star of multiple Jurassic Park films including the original – introduced a brand new trailer for the upcoming game, which will be a sequel to the original 2018 game.

He will be reprising his role as Ian Malcolm, a character from both the films and the original Jurassic World Evolution.

The game revolves around placing players in charge of their own Jurassic World.

In the original, players had to “Bioengineer dinosaurs that think, feel and react intelligently to the world around them and face threats posed by espionage, breakouts and devastating tropical storms”

The trailer for the sequel shows a host of new creatures that players will be able to tame and display – though there is, as usual, the typical problems that are associated with keeping a theme park full of dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is planned for a 2021 release.