‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ Dev Diary has less Jeff Goldblum, more Pterodactyls

In the first Dev Diary for Jurassic World Evolution 2, developers have shared what players can expect from the upcoming dinosaur management game.

The five minute Dev Diary from Frontier Developments showcases some of the new features the studio is bringing with the sequel.

This includes the option for players to build their park in completely different environments to the usual tropical islands, though these locations will bring a “bespoke weather system” that mean sand or snow storms must be considered.

Advertisement

Fans can also expect to add more dinosaurs to their resort in Jurassic World Evolution 2 – including all-new “flying and marine reptiles” – and these dinosaurs will have more ways to interact with each other than in the previous game. Developers hope that the added dinosaur interactions will bring “an extra layer of realism and authenticity to our dinosaur behaviour”.

This also means that dinosaurs will interact with the world around them in a more “authentic way”. Dinosaurs will have more options for how they attack and hunt – for example, velociraptors will now be able to swarm their prey as a pack. On top of this, dinosaurs will now be able to mark their territory – while some will be happy to share their space, others will be far more territorial and will fight to choose who gets the spot.

Creating dinosaurs and conducting research will be handled by an all-new scientist staff member, who will help players alter different aspects of dinosaur’s DNA. Players need to ensure these scientists are treated well, otherwise there will be a chance that a scientist under duress will sabotage their project.

The video also shows that Jurassic World Evolution 2 will include more information on managing the dietary needs of dinosaurs, further options for making money from park visitors, and customising the appearance of dinosaurs.