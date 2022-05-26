‘Jurassic World Primal Ops’ is essentially dinosaur ‘Pokémon’ on the go

Jurassic World Primal Ops is a game that’s basically a dinosaur version of Pokémon, and the Behaviour Interactive title is coming “soon”.

More has been revealed about the game today (May 26), which is being released in conjunction with the latest Jurassic Park film, Jurassic World Dominion, as it will also see dinosaurs roaming the Earth that the player needs to rescue.

Players take on the role of battle-trained handlers that can save and then fight alongside different dinosaurs, as they travel across dinosaur-infested North America. Different dinosaurs can be summoned once rescued, including the Triceratops, T. Rex, and even Pteranodons that can fly overhead and drop supplies.

The Jurassic World Primal Ops trailer shows off the top-down action-adventure game below:

The game adopts an isometric style, and lets players choose between three different dinosaurs that they can take into battle with them to free other dinosaurs from the clutches of humans using them for nefarious gains.

“Since the inception of the Jurassic World franchise, we’ve been on a journey that evolves this fantastic relationship between dinosaurs and humans,” said Behaviour Interactive senior creative director Jason Millena. “It’s exciting to showcase how not only do they coexist peacefully, but how they can work together to save other dinosaurs.”

Jurassic World Primal Ops is being developed by Behaviour Interactive, Universal Games and Digital Platforms.

The free-to-play coming to mobile devices, including the iOS App Store and Android Google Play store, soon. Eager players can pre-register for the game here. The higher the number of preregisters, the more rewards all players will receive when the game launches.

