‘Just Cause’ studio Avalanche reportedly worked on cancelled ‘Iron Man’ game

Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios was reportedly working on an Iron Man game for two years before it was cancelled. Studio co-founder Christofer Sundberg revealed that demands from Disney, and shortened development time led to the dissolution of the project.

Speaking in an interview with MinnMax (via VGC), Sundberg revealed that the Just Cause studio had been working on the Iron Man game for two years, before company politics led to the cancellation of the project.

Shortening development time is the main reason cited for the game’s cancellation, with Disney reportedly demanding for a massive hiring spree to complete the game one year earlier. According to Sundberg, this would have meant hiring “70 or 80 people to a team.” The main issue with this, as he goes on to highlight, is that once development on Iron Man would be winding down, the studio would need to find some new project for that increased workforce, and with one year less time to do it:

Advertisement

“It would have broken the studio completely to do that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sundberg gives some brief details on what the Iron Man project might have been like. He mentions that while flying would have been available in the game, the focus was mainly on “melee fighting, being able to push other characters through walls.’

MinnMax interviewer Ben Hanson followed these comments with “So, how can Iron Man be adapted into that kind of Arkham Asylum-style combat?” to which Sundberg replied “Almost, yeah. But being able to take off and fly anywhere.”

It would have been interesting to see the Just Cause developer tackle a character like Iron Man, and even though Sunberg describes the canned project as “messy,” he concludes that what ended up happening was “for the best.”

In other gaming news, according to new Amazon listing, Dead Island 2 could be launching February 3, 2023. The game is currently up for pre-order on PS5 and PS4, though at the time of writing, developer Deep Silver has not announced any recent updates related to the game.