‘Just Dance 2023′ to feature BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ and ITZY’s ‘Wannabe’ on tracklist

Ubisoft has unveiled the first look at the upcoming 2023 edition of its popular video game Just Dance, set to feature songs by BTS and ITZY on its tracklist.

The game’s new trailer was released via Nintendo on September 14, introducing the game’s new features, songs and refreshes made to the game since its last rendition. The video uses BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ as its background music, while also featuring snippets of the song’s choreography, altered for the Just Dance interface.

Another K-pop song spotted in the new trailer for Just Dance was ITZY’s 2020 hit track ‘Wannabe’, the Just Dance choreography for which highly resembles the song’s original dance routine. The new Just Dance 2023 will launch on November 22 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Welcome to a new era of dance! Discover a never-ending party experience with new content releasing year-round when #JustDance2023 Edition comes to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 22! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/ShA2h1WCAw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

Advertisement

While Just Dance already has over 30 K-pop songs in its catalogue from past renditions of the game, ‘Dynamite”s and ‘Wannabe”s appearances on Just Dance 2023 will mark the first time songs from both BTS and ITZY have been featured in the game. Other K-pop tracks added to previous versions of the popular dance game include SuperM’s ‘Jopping’, Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’, TWICE’s ‘Fancy’ and more.

Aside from its K-pop additions, the upcoming edition of Just Dance will also include hit tracks, including ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ by Taylor Swift, ‘Telephone’ by Lady Gaga and Beyonce, as well as ‘Radioactive’ by Imagine Dragons, among others.

In other K-pop news, girl group (G)I-DLE have announced an October release for their upcoming fifth mini-album ‘I Love’. The new record will mark the five-piece’s second domestic release this year, after they dropped their debut studio album ‘I Never Die’ in April. That album was led by the viral title track ‘Tomboy’, which was written by leader Soyeon.

The announcement of the five-piece’s return to music comes shortly after they made a stop in the Filipino city of Manila on September 11 as part of their ongoing ‘Just Me ()I-DLE’ world tour. (G)I-DLE are set to play a two-night concert in Tokyo this weekend as their next stop in the tour.