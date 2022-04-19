Kamala Harris says “genius” ‘Wordle’ is her daily “brain cleanser”

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has revealed that she plays Wordle every day, and is very proud of her streak.

In an interview with The Ringer from yesterday (April 18), Harris described her love of the daily word guessing game, how she starts each days word, and her current streak.

The Vice President starts every day with the same word: notes. “I think that you have to have a healthy mix of consonants and vowels, and a lot of words come with an S,” Harris explained.

Like many other players, Harris’ streak was ended when Wordle was purchased by The New York Times, but as of her conversation with The Ringer (that took place on April 15), her streak was 48.

Harris usually guesses the word on her fourth attempt on average, and has never guessed the word on her first go, but has “had six on the second word”. The Vice President thinks of Wordle more as a “brain cleanser”, saying she plays it in the middle of her work day.

“My nighttime ritual is the mini New York Times crossword. And then Sudoku, although I don’t think I’ve pronounced that right ever,” explained Harris.

“Wordle, for me, is like a brain cleanser. So it’s in the middle of very long days, back-to-back meetings on a lot of intense issues. If I have a break, let’s say that people are running late or my little 25 minutes for lunch, sometimes while I’m eating I’ll figure out Wordle.”

It also turns out that Harris has been attempting to convert her staff over to playing Wordle as well, which she says “some of them laugh about”, as she also offers the game up to them “in a moment of stress”.

“​​I mean, I think that the design of Wordle is genius,” Harris continued. “First of all, five letters, but also only one word a day, right? It’s really genius. Because, you know, some other games over the years where you could then just get kind of hooked and really spend far too much time. I think it’s really a smart design.”

