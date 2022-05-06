Kanye West wanted Nintendo to make his ‘Only One’ video game

It’s been reported that Kanye West wanted to make a video game with Nintendo, with the rapper approaching Shigeru Miyamoto directly.

According to former IGN journalist Zachary Ryan, West approached Miyamota at the 2015 edition of E3 and pitched a game where players took control of Kanye’s late mother Donda as she flew to heaven. West wanted to create the soundtrack as well.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (May 5) Ryan revealed that he was told the story by Miyamoto himself via a translator.

“He said that Kanye had shown up at the Nintendo booth unannounced and asked for an audience with Miyamoto specifically, right then and there. He went on to say that Kanye showed him the prototype for a video game.

“In it, you played as Kanye’s late mother flying to heaven, set to a soundtrack conducted by Kanye himself. He was shaking his head as he described it, not like he thought it was a bad game but more so in the way that he just sorta couldn’t believe that Kanye West was pitching him a video game.”

“He described, incredulously and in great detail, what the game looked like and how it played. I was laughing because I sorta of couldn’t believe it either. At the end of the story, he nodded and said ‘it was very interesting’. There was a long pause and he added ‘it was very moving’.”

“Then he laughed REALLY hard and said ‘Kanye West wanted to make a game with Nintendo’ and then, in English, ‘Wow!’ and gave me two thumbs up.”

West announced the game Only One two weeks later during a Yeezy fashion event in New York before a trailer was revealed at E3 2016.

In 2019, developers Encyclopedia Pictura said” “We’ve continually worked on the project, through various stages of development, production, prototyping, re-development, more prototyping, then more production, before and after E3 2016.”

But after The Gamer reached out, the studio claimed it waw no longer involved with the project and declined to further comment.

In other news, a gold-plated version of the Nintendo Wii meant for Queen Elizabeth II is up for sale.