Kate Bishop announced as ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ first post-launch hero

Square Enix has confirmed that the first post-launch hero for Marvel’s Avengers will be Kate Bishop, the protégé of Hawkeye.

Square Enix announced the addition of Bishop in its final pre-launch Avengers War Table presentation, alongside a blog post on its website. Bishop will join the game’s roster in its first post-release story expansion, Kate Bishop: Taking AIM. A release date for the Kate Bishop DLC has not been announced.

The new expansion is set to take place immediately following the events of the base game’s campaign, and will tie into Hawkeye: Future Imperfect, which is set to arrive at a later date.

Advertisement

Kate Bishop: Taking AIM will follow Bishop on a quest to locate Hawkeye, who went missing following the event’s of the base game’s A-Day catastrophe. Along her pursuit for Hawkeye, she stumbles upon the discovery of Hawkeye’s betrayal, as he teams up with an enemy.

Check out the trailer below.

The second post-launch expansion, which will let players take control of Hawkeye, is set to arrive sometime in November. A firm release date has not been announced. Square Enix also revealed more information about the game during its Avengers War Table presentation.

It included what players can expect on day one, future expansions and a first-look at Mega Hives. The game will also feature a ton of secrets that players will be able to uncover, including nods to the rich Avengers lore, dating back to its debut. Daily and weekly missions will also be introduced to keep players engage after completing the campaign.

Mega Hives will be a weekly challenge that will see players being put to the test against hives of empowered enemies in a descending tunnel. The deeper players go, the stronger the enemies get.

Advertisement

Marvel’s Avengers is set for wide release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on September 4, but is playable now through early access for gamers who pre-ordered the game.