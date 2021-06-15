Nintendo has announced that Tekken fighter Kazuya Mishima is coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Kazuya Mishima, the star of Bandai Namco‘s Tekken series, is coming to Nintendo’s multiplayer brawler at some point this year.

Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai joined the stream to announce that he will run a presentation on Kazuya in Smash on June 28.

The character was announced with a humorous remake of the Kazuya victory cinematic from the original Tekken game.

The Smash Bros. trailer showed Kazuya drop Legend of Zelda villain Ganondorf (and many others) into a volcano, much like he did with Heihachi in the original game’s cinematic.

Check out the trailer below:

From the trailer, it appears that Kazuya will be able to transform into his devil form as part of his Ultimate move. In this form, he fires lasers to batter his opponents.

There is also a brief glimpse of Heihachi, who may well appear as an alternate skin for Kazuya, or potentially as one of Smash Bros. many assist trophies: items that summon characters from different games to the battlefield.

