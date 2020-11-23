New ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ video goes behind the scenes with Keanu Reeves

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077 seemingly around the corner, Keanu Reeves has shared his experiences working on the highly anticipated game in a brand new video.

During the final episode of Night City Wire, CD Projekt RED and Reeves – who portrays the enigmatic terrorist-rockstar Johnny Silverhand – dived deep into his contributions to the game.

“I’ve had the opportunity to do voiceover a few times, I’ve worked on a cartoon, I had done some documentaries, but I’ve never done this much,” Reeves says, giving gamers a hint of just how involved the actor is with the game.

Advertisement

Besides showing off a behind-the-scenes look at the motion capture work he had to do for the game, Reeves also dug deeper into Johnny Silverhand’s psyche. “You get to see Johnny as the rock star, you hear about his military past, and he’s fighting for his survival. So he’s kind of got all these things leading into the moment of this guy,” Reeves said.

“It’s really kind of an interpretation, because I think there’s a Johnny Silverhand in all of us. He’s got a lot of energy, he’s got a good sense of humour, if a little dark at times,” he added. “He’s very passionate – he cares. He’s kind of naïve, but he’s also super-experienced in life. He’s got, certainly, an appetite for life.”

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below.

Reeves also spoke of the game’s variety of player choices: “It’s got a lot of freedom, so many different paths that you can play the game on. But it’s not just quests of paths, it’s like ‘Who are you? How do you wanna play the character?’”

“There’s a real drama to the game, real emotional stakes to it, then there’s lighter sides to it. Of course, there’s the music, production design, technologically how cutting edge it is. I don’t think there’ll be a game that looks like this, yeah, it’s intense,” he adds.

Advertisement

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, physical copies of the game have begun to leak ahead of its December 10 release date. The PS4 cover reveals that the game includes 2 Blu-Ray discs, stickers, postcards, a world compendium, a game map, as well as extra digital content.