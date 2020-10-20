Keanu Reeves welcomes players to Night City in new ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ ad

CD Projekt RED has released a new advertisement starring Keanu Reeves for its highly anticipated futuristic open-world action game, Cyberpunk 2077.

The new ad was released to coincide with the one month mark before Cyberpunk 2077 is finally released. The clip opens up with Keanu Reeves asking players why they’re visiting the game’s fictional metropolis of Night City: ”Why do you come here? For fun? For power? Looking for a shock to the system?”

“Yeah, because before they put a bullet in you, you’ll make this whole city burn,” he says over shots of gameplay and cutscenes that heavily involve gunfights. The ad also includes a number of breathtaking shots of Night City.

Check out the ad below.

Much like the game’s previous Keanu Reeves-led spot, the new ad also features Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ as a backing track.

Last week, CD Projekt RED showcased new gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077 during the latest Night City Wire stream. It focused on the numerous vehicles that players will be able to ride in Night City, which were divided into five categories: economy, executive, heavy duty, sport and hypercars.

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to launch for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia on November 19. The game will also be playable on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S through backwards compatibility, although a full next-gen version is expected to released in the future.