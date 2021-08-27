‘Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ will be 17GB before day-one patch

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be 17GB before the day-one patch when it launches in September after several delays.

The size is the total before the day-one patch, with PS5 owners able to pre-download the game on September 19.

Ember Lab announced the delay to Kena: Bridge of Spirits in July, saying it would now launch on September 21 instead of August 24. The company described this as a “difficult decision”.

“We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena until September 21st to polish the game across all platforms,” Ember Lab said at the time, “The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible.

“We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena. Thank you for your amazing support.”

Before this, Kena was due to release in 2020, the same year as the game was announced.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will launch on PS5, PS4 and PC on September 21, 2021.

