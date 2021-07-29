‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ gets delayed to September

Ember Lab has announced that Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed to September, one month after its scheduled release.

The developer shared in a Twitter statement last night (July 28) that the upcoming action-adventure title will be launching on September 21 instead of its August 24 release date.

“We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena until September 21st to polish the game across all platforms,” Ember Lab said. “The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible.

Advertisement

“We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena. Thank you for your amazing support.”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was announced in June 2020 and was originally scheduled for the same year release until being delayed until 2021.

Ember Lab has since shared new details about the title including what players can expect from gameplay, story and its protagonist, Kena, a “novice spirit guide”.

In Bridge of Spirits, the player will be able to explore several open regions in a Balinese-inspired fantasy world, uncover secrets and use Kena’s powers to defeat corrupted, animal-like enemies.

The developer also shared that the game will take full advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller technology.

Advertisement

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will now launch on PS5, PS4 and PC on September 21, 2021.

In other news, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold over 1.1 million copies.