‘Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ is the most downloaded PS5 game this month

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits launched on September 21 and has shot to the top of the EU PSN store charts — it’s the most downloaded PS5 game of the month despite only be available for nine days of it.

Kena is an action-adventure game developed and published by Ember Lab. In it, you take control of Kena, a young spirit guide who must help the dead move on from the world of the living by helping to heal their past trauma.

Even though the game is doing incredibly well digitally, Ember Lab has announced that is planning to launch a physical edition of the best-selling Kena later this year. Ember Lab will partner with indie game publisher Maximum Games to launch a Deluxe Edition for both the PS4 and PS5.

Advertisement

The physical version of Kena will come with a copy of the game’s soundtrack and several digital and physical items, such as unique skins and hats for the Rot, companions Kena meets along her journey, a unique Kena staff, and an exclusive retail stick sheet.

Despite the success of the game and the plans for a Deluxe edition, Ember Lab does not yet know if it will make a sequel. Kena was developed by brothers and Ember Lab co-founders Josh and Mike Grier. Josh said that the pair would rather create “another IP with the same style in terms of gameplay and story-driven experience” than making a direct sequel.

Although a sequel looks unlikely, there is still more Kena content to come. Mike has confirmed Ember Lab will be supporting the game for the “foreseeable future”. You can also take a look at how the developers created the titular Kena.