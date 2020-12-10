Kena: Bridge Of Spirits will not be appearing at The Game Awards this year, according to a tweet from the game’s official account.

The 3D action platformer was initially revealed in June, during the first PS5 console reveal. Back then, it was slated as a release title for the PS5, alongside Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

However, it was later delayed until Q1 2021 – meaning sometime between January and March. With that window less than a month away, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits are expected to announce a firm release date soon.

Despite the fact The Game Awards is known for featuring trailers, reveals, and announcement alongside its award ceremony, Kena will not be taking part. When a fan asked them about it on Twitter, the game’s official page replied “Maybe next year?”

Maybe next time? 🧡 — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) December 9, 2020

From the information we have so far on Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, we know it will boot up in just two seconds on a PS5.

Meanwhile, The Game Awards has announced that a Dragon Age 4 trailer will be shown during the ceremony. It will also be broadcast with live audio description for the first time.

The Game Awards are tonight (December 10), at 11:30 pm GMT.