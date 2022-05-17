‘Kerbal Space Program 2’ delayed to early 2023

Bad news astronauts, Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed to early 2023 on PC, with console releases following in late 2023.

The space-sim had originally been aiming for a 2022 release but has been pushed back into next year. The good news is that we have a release window for the PC version, however, those looking to play on consoles will need to wait a bit longer.

Speaking in a blog post, Nate Simpson, creative director on Kerbal Space Program 2 explained the delay:

“We are building a game of tremendous technological complexity, and are taking this additional time to ensure we hit the quality and level of polish it deserves. We remain focused on making sure KSP2 performs well on a variety of hardware, has amazing graphics, and is rich with content.”

It’s a short post, but one that is accompanied by a small video update. Simpson confirms the release date change, and assures fans that the community support has allowed them to “push towards the finish line.”

Kerbal Space Program 2 was first talked about at Gamescom 2019, with an original release window of 2020. Since then, little has been shown of the game, aside from some cinematic trailers and developer updates. It has gone through a number of delays in the process.

The sequel follows Kerbal Space Program, which received its last developer update in August of last year. This marked over a decade of development, with the team marking its shift to Kerbal Space Program 2 in a blog post.

