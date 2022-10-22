‘Kerbal Space Program 2’ finally launches into early access in February

After seeing multiple delays, Kerbal Space Program 2 will finally launch into early access on February 24.

The follow-up to Intercept Games’ hugely popular space-flight simulation game will launch on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and other storefronts.

Kerbal Space Program 2 will feature hundreds of new parts and time-warping for long-distance flights, as well as updated visuals and improved tutorials to make the game more welcoming to new players. Responding to concerns that the previous game was perhaps too off-putting to newcomers, the sequel will guide them through the game’s mechanics through fully-animated tutorial videos.

During the game’s early access period, players will have access to 350 parts, customisable vehicles and will be able to explore the Kerbolar System. Kerbal Space Program 2 boasts some new features over the original, such as the ability to set up colonies, as well as a new planetary atmosphere system, which generates cloudscapes across the game’s various planets.

Ahead of the game’s launch into early access, the developers have released a 14-minute video addressing what fans can expect during the early access period.

“We are so excited to release Kerbal Space Program 2 in Early Access because it will allow Kerbal fans to see for themselves all the amazing progress we’ve made as we reach the final stages of development,” said Intercept Games’ creative director Nate Simpson. “At its heart, KSP2 is about exploration, discovery, and conquering the force of gravity by adding more boosters.”

The much-anticipated sequel has had something of a tortuous journey towards launch, and has fallen victim to multiple delays. The game was initially intended to release in March 2020, and has, through successive delays, been pushed back to the 2021 fiscal year, to Fall 2021, to 2022 and finally to early 2023, culminating in it eventually getting a February release date.

