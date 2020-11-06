‘Kerbal Space Program 2’ has been delayed to 2022

Intercept Games has announced that its upcoming space flight simulator, Kerbal Space Program 2, has been pushed back to 2022.

The game’s creative director Nate Simpson revealed the delay with a post on the game’s official forum. He confirmed that the game will no longer be released in fall 2021, and will instead launch sometime in 2022, although a specific date has not been annocuned.

“We’ve heard time and again from this community that quality is paramount, and we feel the same way. It’s not enough to deliver a bunch of new features – those features have to be woven together into a stable, polished whole,” said Simpson.

He went on to explain that the team is currently building a “reliable foundation on which players and modders alike can build for another decade or more”, which means that they will need more time to solve problems they have never experienced before.

“We’ve got a team of talented people working every challenge from every angle, and because I’m lucky enough to get a front row seat, I can see the huge leaps we’re making,” Simpson added. “It’s killing us how much of this we have to keep under our hats until the game is released.”

Leading up to the game’s release in 2022, the team will keep fans updated with feature videos and developer diaries that will go “more in-depth on specific areas of the game”. He also confirmed that a new dev diary and feature video will release this winter.

This is Kerbal Space Program 2’s third delay. The game was originally planned to be released in March this year, but was delayed to sometimes during Take-Two’s 2021 fiscal year (April 2020 – March 2021). Earlier this year, it was further delayed to Fall 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.