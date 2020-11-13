KFC take aim at CD Projekt Red on Twitter after further delay

The KFC Gaming Twitter account has announced a delay for their fictitious “KFConsole” in reference to further delays for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.

The announcement was published in similar style to CDPR’s latest delay, moving the ‘release’ of the KFConsole to just one day after the new date for Cyberpunk 2077. This gives the fried chicken chain just 29 days to perfect their hardware.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/El2G0IrrAG — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) November 12, 2020

The KFConsole’s selling point is its ability to play games and cook chicken simultaneously, something neither PS5 or Xbox Series X is currently offering. The full apology image reads as follows;

“Hey Everyone,

Today, we’ve decided to move the release date of the KFConsole by 29 days. The new release date is December 11th.

Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your heads, so, first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies.

The biggest challenge for us right now is creating a literal console that warms chicken, which requires us to prepare and test many elements of it (graphics, connectivity, game accessibility, speed, and most importantly the Chicken Chamber)… while working from home. Since the KFConsole evolved towards almost being the next-gen console somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and runs smoothly. We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 29 days can make any difference in such a creative and complex machine, but they really do.

Some of you might also be wondering what these words mean in light of us saying that the KFConsole would be ready some time ago. Passing certification means the console is ready, can be completed, and is Finger Clickin’ Good to go. But it doesn’t mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar. On the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated.

We feel we have an amazing console on our hands and are willing to make every decision, even the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a console you’ll fall in love with. Also, we’re a UK based team, and the release date was always December 11th. So literally nothing has changed, some of you just assumed wrong. See you in December.

Yours, KFC Gaming Team”

This is far from the first time the Twitter account has fired shots at CDPR, like this tweet from October;

CDPR did reply, saying “We’d love to respond but corporate approval team never got back to us. Damn”.

We’d love to respond but corporate approval team never got back to us. Damn. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 13, 2020

This lighthearted exchange comes after a Cyberpunk 2077 developer revealed that the team were receiving death threats from angry fans, leading to design lead Andrzej Zawadzki stressing “we are people, just like you”.