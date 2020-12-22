The KFConsole is real and is said to bring the end to console wars

KFC have unveiled the KFConsole, its own take on the gaming industry, combining chicken and video games.

After an initial reveal back in June which many dismissed as a prank, the console has been officially brought to fruition in collaboration with PC specialist Cooler Master. Not only is it being dubbed as the end of “console wars”, but the system also incorporates a chicken chamber to keep the console cool, whilst simultaneously keeping meals warm.

Reminiscent to the shape of an iconic KFC Bargain Bucket, it contains an Intel Nuc 9 extreme compute element, as well as a swappable GPU slot. With the power of two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSDs, it’s said that the console can boot up games within seconds.

Other stats reveal that the system is VR ready, has the compatibility to run games at 240 frames per second with a 240Hz output, and also includes 4K gaming with ray-tracing.

See the full announcement trailer below:

While it could be easy to dismiss the reveal with no release date, price or hands-on coverage, Intel’s representative Mark Walton has assured gamers that “it’s real” and “yes, it has a chicken warmer”, indicating the system is more inline with being a custom-built PC, rather than a new system.

Mark Cheevers, the social media lead at KFC UK & Ireland also said in a press release that the company is “pleased to finally give the fans exactly what they wanted” with the announcement of the KFConsole.

“We all know the console war is vicious, but we’re very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry,” Cheevers said. “This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience… what’s not to like?

“If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they’d be welcome to get in touch.”

The full rundown of the KFConsole can be found here, including the full specifications and unique features.

KFC has been making a name of itself within the gaming industry this year, with a recent stab at Cyberpunk 2077 and its delays. The company also produced its own Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, offering free chicken to players who found the Colonel hiding within.