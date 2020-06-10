The Castlevania inspired Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has sold one million copies worldwide and creator Koji Igarashi has revealed the roadmap for the game’s future.

The news comes from the games Kickstarter page in which Igarashi began by addressing the sales milestone the game has reached.

“This is a remarkable milestone for any game, but it is especially sweet considering the humble beginnings of the project,” Igarashi began to say, before continuing to add that “Bloodstained wouldn’t exist without the passion and faith of the many Kickstarter backers who made the game a reality. What started as a small idea quickly turned into a phenomenon with more backers and support from the community than we could have ever expected.”

Advertisement

Following the game’s first major content drop, the second phase of its development has begun with a full outline of what will be coming to Bloodstained in 2020.

Starting in Q2 the game will introduce a boss revenge mode in which players can control one of four in-game bosses and battle the heroes of Bloodstained. Also being added is more customisation options in the form of being able to change your characters clothes, hair and skin colour.

Coming into Q3, Bloodstained will be updated even further with two multiplayer modes. A VS mode will pit players against each other, whereas Chaos Mode aims to be a boss rush mode for up to two players. Classic Mode is also set to make an appearance and include five stages across three difficulty options.

Finally, in Q4 the game will reach its final update and introduce a yet to be revealed third playable character.

The blog finishes by saying that more additions coming to Bloodstained “including bug fixes, improvements to the game, paid DLC and a few other surprises.”

Bloodstained originated as a Kickstarter project that was led by Igarashi – an original producer for Castlevania. The game was finally released in 2018 after beginning the Kickstarter in 2015.

Advertisement

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.