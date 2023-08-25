‘Killing Floor 3’ is like Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman’, says developer

Killing Floor 3, recently revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live, is described to be a darker take on the gory shooter series.

Developer Tripwire Interactive spoke to PCGamesN at Gamescom 2023 about the influences on the third game now that seven years have passed since Killing Floor 2. Expectedly, the fans’ whims and wishes were a priority for the team, said creative director Bryan Wynia.

Wynia and other developers studied what players were interacting with the most and their opinions on things like weapons and maps. As a result of this research, it is hoped that Killing Floor 3 turns out to be a “classic survival” experience that the community will both “love and know”.

In terms of the timeline, Killing Floor 3 is a “direct sequel” and will be “pulling in those horror roots” to hone a “darker, grittier tone”. Though that is similar to the original game, Wynia wanted fans to be assured that there will be plenty of “opportunities to try different things”.

“For Killing Floor 3, we’re trying to treat it a little more Christopher Nolan,” clarified the creative director. Tripwire Interactive views Killing Floor a little like Batman – a comic book character that evolves in response to different eras yet retains the specificities of what makes him distinct and engaging for fans.

While players are encouraged to wreak chaos on enemies in Killing Floor 3, Wynia and the rest of the team still aimed for a reasonable level of realism in the third game.

For example, there will be weapons that “don’t exist in the real world,” but “they’re not sci-fi guns, they’re guns that could exist in seven years, grounded in reality.”

