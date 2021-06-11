Medieval action game Kingdom Come Deliverance is heading to Nintendo Switch, reveals developer Warhorse Studios.

Warhorse Studios mentioned the release in a Tweet yesterday (June 10) but expanded on the process of taking the port from a mistake to a reality.

Due to your overwhelming feedback. the unthinkable becomes thinkable!! In collaboration with @TweetsSaber, #KingdomComeDeliverance is coming to the Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/zztWhNhjgs — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) June 10, 2021

The hit historical RPG briefly appeared on the official Nintendo site back in January, but this was a mistake as no port was in the works.

“Someone most likely ticked the wrong box in Japan, and it looked like it was coming to Switch as well,” said Kingdom Come Deliverance developer Tobias Stolz-Zwilling.

“By that time we weren’t even thinking about the possibility. However, Nintendo Japan took this info and some Japanese media ran with it and it became the talk of the day.”

Despite this accident, fan the feedback was immensely positive. “We started to think – there’s a lot of interest, there’s a lot of buzz,” Stolz-Zwilling added.

It was this spike of interest that kickstarted the idea to bring Kingdom Come Deliverance to the Switch – inspired by the gaming community’s reaction to what was just a big mistake.

“The community feedback we got was a big drive for this project.” said Stolz-Zwilling. As a result of the feedback, Warhorse Studios partnered with developers Saber Interactive and publisher Koch Media to take the game to Switch.

Grounded in historical accuracy, Kingdom Come Deliverance is an action RPG similar to the likes of The Witcher 3 or The Elder Scrolls.

