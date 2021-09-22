‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance’ is getting an “app-driven” board game

Medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance will be receiving a 1-4 player board game set in Bohemia, assuming it raises enough cash through a crowdfunding campaign.

Announced yesterday (September 22), Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Board Game is launching a crowdfunding campaign “in early 2022”.

The board game will be an “app-driven” campaign set in Bohemia, 1421 – just 18 years after the original game began. The Steam announcement shares that players can expect “a rich and exciting story with nerve-wracking moments”, as well as a “fully voice-acted narrative”. Speaking on what the game will be about, the announcement adds the following:

“In 1421, the Lands of Bohemia were torn apart by the conflict between the Crusades and the Hussites, and the common folk were caught in the middle. The only thing anyone can grasp at is faith, and even that is slowly fading away.”

It will also include “RPG-like character progression” where players will be able to develop their characters, as well as a living world “that remembers your every action”.

Kingdom Come Deliverance – The Board Game will use an app to "give you all the information you need for every scenario" within the game, according to the official description at BoardGameGeek.

On the campaign preview page at Gamefound – which is where the crowdfunding campaign will take place in 2022 – the project has just over 1400 followers, and is being handled by Boardcubator.

Back in June, Warhorse Studios confirmed that Kingdom Come: Deliverance would be coming to the Nintendo Switch, though no further details have been shared just yet.

