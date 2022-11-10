‘Kingdom Hearts’ and ‘Skyrim’ are coming to PlayStation Plus

PlayStation has revealed the latest batch of games coming to its PlayStation Plus subscription service, with the likes of Skyrim and Kingdom Hearts being just some of the standouts.

In a blog post on its official website, PlayStation has revealed several titles coming to PlayStation Plus this month, with the games going live on the service on November 15.

Four games from the Kingdom Hearts series are coming to Extra and Premium subscribers. PS4 titles Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3 and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory are all joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on November 15.

If Square Enix’s role-playing games don’t do it for you, then you may be pleased to hear that Skyrim is also being added to the Game Catalog. PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download the game’s Special Edition (which includes all DLC and current-gen updates) later this month.

That’s still not all, however. The Game Catalog is also being updated with the likes of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Chorus, What Remains of Edith Finch, and The Gardens Between.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain and Onee Chanbara Origin are also coming to subscribers this month.

And, as announced last week, a host of Ratchet & Clank games are being added to the service’s Classic collection, which is available only to Premium subscribers. This brings a number of games from the franchise’s PS3 back-catalogue, with Ratchet & Clank, Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction all joining the service.

In other gaming news, Infinity Ward has announced that “reimagined” versions of popular Call of Duty maps Shoot House and Shipment are coming to Modern Warfare 2.