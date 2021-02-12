‘Kingdom Hearts’ series gets PC release confirmation

The Kingdom Hearts series is coming to the PC for the first time.

Epic Games have revealed that the series will be coming to PC ports via their store during the Epic Games Store spring showcase.

This marks the first time that the series has come to PC. The games are currently only listed for the Epic Game Store, but there is no indication of exclusivity at this point.

The series of bundles is due to launch on March 30. There are three separate bundles which will cover the series from its original 2004 release.

There is also a standalone release of rhythm game Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, which will be available for £49.99.

The breakdowns of the bundles, listed below, are taken from the new Epic Game Store listings.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix – £39.99

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – £49.99

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage

Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind – £49.99

Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind DLC

In NME’s review of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, Jordan Oloman wrote that the game was “easy to recommend to anyone with even a fleeting interest in this fascinating franchise.”

In other news for Square Enix PC releases, MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion, Endwalker, has been announced with an Autumn 2021 release date. The new expansion will feature a new job class, The Sage, as well as a breadth of new content.