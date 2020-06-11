‘Kingdom Hearts’, ‘Thronebreaker’ and more to join Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has revealed its lineup of new games joining Xbox Game Pass in June, and this month it’s heavy on sci-fi titles and RPGs.

Leading the pack for consoles are two compilations from the Kingdom Hearts series: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue. They include the many mobile and handheld console spin-offs, as well as the first two main installments in the series.

The two Kingdom Hearts collections will arrive on the service on June 11. Also of note, Kingdom Hearts III was added to Xbox Game Pass back in February, which means all three main installments in the series will soon be available on the service.

Other games joining Xbox Game Pass on June 11 include the roguelike Dungeon Of The Endless, plus two futuristic warfare games, Battletech and Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2. Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky will also be available on the same day, alongside the launch of its cross-play feature.

Single player RPG game Thronebreaker, which is set in the world of The Witcher and inXile Entertainment’s remastered version of The Bard’s Tale will launch on June 18.

Check out the full list of games, dates and available systems below.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix – June 11 (Console)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – June 11 (Console)

No Man’s Sky – June 11 (Console and PC)

Dungeon Of The Endless – June 11 (Console and PC)

Battletech – June 11 (PC)

Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2 – June 11 (PC)

Thronebreaker – June 11 (Console)

The Bard’s Tale ARPG – June 18 (Console and PC)

In other console subscription news, Sony previously announced Call Of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II as its two free games during June for its PlayStation Plus service. The game will be available to download throughout June.