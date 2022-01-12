‘Kirby And The Forgotten Land’ confirms release date, shares new trailer

Nintendo has confirmed a release date for Kirby And The Forgotten Land and shared a brand new trailer for the title – check it out below.

READ MORE: 10 games to look forward to in 2022

Kirby And The Forgotten Land will be released March 25. According to the announcement, “in this sweeping adventure, you’ll make use of a range of Kirby’s abilities to combat foes and navigate vibrant 3D environments. Progress through a world in which nature and a past civilisation have fused in a series of areas packed with platforming challenges.“

“Kirby has a flair for inhaling air, so he’ll have his work cut out for him when he arrives in an unknown land and discovers that Waddle Dees are being kidnapped in droves by the Beast Pack! To rescue the Waddle Dees, Kirby heads out on a journey with the curious Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world.”

Advertisement

The trailer shows off new abilities ‘Drill’, which allows Kirby to submerge into the ground and attack enemies from below, and ‘The Ranger’ which is a long-range ability that allows you to attack faraway enemies – check it out below.

The trailer also reveals details of couch co-op mode, which will allow a second player to join the adventure as Bandana Waddle Dee. The game will also will feature a central hub called Waddle Dee Town – a place that will develop and grow based on the number of Waddle Dees players rescue from the various levels.

Kirby And The Forgotten Land was first revealed last year during a Nintendo Direct.

When the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced last year, it was revealed that a reworking of a song originally featured in 1996’s Kirby Superstar had been shortlisted for an award.

Advertisement

Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman are nominated for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their arrangement of ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge’, performed by The 8-Bit Big Band. It’s only the third time that a song from a video game has ever been nominated for a Grammy.

The Grammy Awards 2022 was set to take place at the end of January but last week, they were postponed due to coronavirus. As of yet, a new date is yet to be announced.