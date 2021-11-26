Kirby has been nominated for a Grammy Award

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced earlier this week, and included in the shortlist is a reworking of a song originally featured in 1996’s Kirby SuperStar.

Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman are nominated for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their arrangement of ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge’ from Kirby Superstar.

The track was performed by The 8-Bit Big Band, “a 30-65 member Jazz/Pops orchestra that formed to celebrate and realise some of the best musical themes written from various video games from all consoles! The members of the 8-Bit Big Band come from all around the world, but most reside primarily in New York City, and are some of the most highly sought after musicians and performers, all gamers at heart who enjoy playing their favourite games of all time.”

Listen to the Grammy-nominated track below:

Despite the fact The Grammys have been held for the past 63 years, this is only the third time a video game score has made the shortlist.

Back in 2013, Journey composer Austin Wintory was nominated in the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media category but lost out to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for their work on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. In 2010, Christopher Tin won Best Instrumental Arrangement with Vocalist(s) for a song composed for Civilisation 4.

The 64th Grammy Awards take place January 31, 2022.

Elsewhere in Kirby land, Nintendo has revealed details of a new game in the long-running series. Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the adorable character to a post-apocalyptic world. Kirby And The Forgotten Land will launch on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.

In other blockbuster Nintendo news, Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has announced the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie’s voice cast, which includes Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, much to the confusion and derision of fans online.