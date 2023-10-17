Knocked Loose fans bring ‘RuneScape’ and Nintendo DS consoles to live shows

Two Knocked Loose fans were playing RuneScape and recording with their Nintendo 3DS consoles at recent shows.

READ MORE: Knocked Loose talk going viral and UK metal at Reading 2023

Reddit user CavityNo1 shared a short video of the concert in Atlanta to the massively multiplayer online role-playing game’s subreddit where a fan was holding their phone in the air. Others recognised the game that they were playing and started screaming excitedly. Check it out below:

Advertisement

Another fan posted a photo to X (fka Twitter) of the crowd at the a different Knocked Loose concert in Orlando having spotted someone recording with their Minecraft-themed Nintendo 3DS.

The person who was recording with the console then found the photo and said that their phone died during the show and the 3DS was their next best option.

Earlier in the summer, a “Buying gf” sign was spotted at Knocked Loose‘s Bonaroo set. This is in a reference to a RuneScape player who was ridiculing the idea of in-game girlfriends and advertised in the game’s popular player trading area.

While this is entertaining, there are conversations around what is and is not appropriate concert etiquette. In the comments of both posts, a few fans were expressing their disapproval at what appeared to be ways to take the attention away from Knocked Loose and the experience of being at a live show.

Of course, these are two more minor examples of disruption to a concert. After a disposable camera was thrown on stage at a New Orleans show, Steve Lacy broke the camera and refused to apologise for what he considered to be bad concert etiquette.

More recently, Death Grips stopped their show in Arkansas after fans threw glow sticks and apparently a phone at the band.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Netflix is in talks with Take-Two Interactive for a Grand Theft Auto spin-off title to be developed and released for its subscription service.