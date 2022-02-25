‘Knockout City’ is going free-to-play this spring as it moves away from EA

Velan Studios’ dodgeball-multiplayer title Knockout City will be going free-to-play later this year as the developer will self-publish the game without EA.

According to a blog post titled “The Future Of Knockout City”, when season six of the game starts this spring, the entire game will be free-to-play for all players. For those who have already purchased the game before season six launches, they will will receive exclusive legendary cosmetics, XP boosts, and 2,000 of the in-game currency Holobux.

Developer Velan Studios says it will also start self-publishing Knockout City over the first few seasons of year two of the game. Velan says “the natural next step is for us to take over publishing responsibilities and work even more closely with our community.”

When Knockout City launched in May of last year, the game was both published by EA and a premium paid-for title. However the game is included with EA Play, Xbox Game Pass, and free until the player reaches level 25.

“We have exciting plans for Knockout City, and bringing publishing in-house will allow us to fully realise our vision for the long-term future of this game. There’s so much to look forward to, because this is just the beginning,” said Velan Studios.

The developer says that these changes means season five will have “a little less content than some of our previous seasons,” including no Brawl Pass and fewer bundles and cosmetics. Season six will see a return to the steady stream of additional content.

For now, players will still need an EA account for Knockout City, and to agree to EA’s privacy and cookie policy as the publishing change over hasn’t taken place yet.

In other gaming news, PlayStation’s rumoured Game pass rival, codenamed Project Spartacus, will reportedly be launching soon.