‘Knockout City’ is now free-to-play with its season six patch

Multiplayer title Knockout City has now officially gone free-to-play alongside the release of its season six patch.

This means that players won’t need to subscribe to Xbox Live Gold, PlayStation Plus, or Nintendo Switch Online to download and play the title. Since February, developer Velan Studios made its plans for the title to go free-to-play well known since EA relinquished control of the IP and allowed Velan to self-publish the game.

Season six comes with a huge range of updates, including the return of the Brawl Pass, the new Boomerang Ball, updates to the Hideout including new parkour and five new basketball hoops, an Among Us crossover, plenty more and a large number of fixes.

The title was originally launched as a £17.99 download, also releasing on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass, and all players having free access before reaching level 25. Velan Studios said back in February: “We have exciting plans for Knockout City, and bringing publishing in-house will allow us to fully realise our vision for the long-term future of this game. There’s so much to look forward to, because this is just the beginning.” Season six will be the second season of Knockout City since Velan took over as an independent publisher.

NME awarded the game a glowing four-out-of-five review score, stating: “Knockout City might seem generic at first glance but beneath the plasticky models and Fortnite-esque visuals, there’s a tense game of cat and mouse that’s oddly compelling.”

Knockout City is available to download on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with those who had purchased the game and logged in prior to June 1 receiving the Loyalty Royalty Bundle as well.

