Koch Media Primetime Gaming: here’s where to watch tonight’s stream

Koch Media, the parent company of Deep Silver, are hosting a ‘Primetime Gaming Stream’ today (June 11) as part of Summer Game Fest at E3.

Koch Media’s Primetime Gaming Stream will be held at 8pm BST (that’s 9pm CEST, 3pm EDT, and 12pm PDT) and can be watched through their mysterious teaser website, on YouTube, or on the E3 app.

The teaser website, titled We Know Something You Don’t Know, has been up for a while now, showing a static room with a countdown on the left-hand side. The room shows a coffin on a desk chair, and a few other items that have fans speculating.

During the Summer Games Fest Kickoff Live stream yesterday (June 10), Prime Matter, a new publishing label under Koch Media, was announced along with 12 new games, including Payday 3, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a new Painkiller game, and more. It’s likely the stream will focus on these titles.

Koch Media has already confirmed which games will not make an appearance on the stream. These include Saints Row, Dead Island, and Metro – three of its most popular games. TimeSplitters will also be absent, although a new edition to the franchise has now been confirmed.

The Summer Games Fest has already revealed plenty of exciting games news, including the brand-new battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, university simulator Two Point Campus, and wholesome puzzler Planet Of Lana.

Some updates to existing games have also been revealed, with Among Us announcing a whole host of updates still to come. During Summer Game Fest Kickoff, developers Innersloth announced that the massively popular game will be receiving a hide ‘n’ seek mode.