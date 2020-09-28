Koei Tecmo announces ‘Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires’ for 2021

Koei Tecmo has officially announced Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, slated for release in 2021.

The company revealed the title at the recent 2020 Tokyo Games Show (TGS) over the weekend. The game will be released on all current- and next-gen systems – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and PC – sometime in “early” 2021. An official release date has yet to be confirmed.

Much like previous Empires expansions, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires will combine the series’ hack-and-slash action with the tactical gameplay of Koei’s tactical strategy franchise, Romance Of The Three Kingdoms.

Watch the trailer below.

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires will feature an “enriched” edit function that will let players create their own officers, game producer Akihiro Suzuki told IGN. “The facial editing will allow for more customisation compared to previous Empires games,” he said, while comparing it to Nioh 2’s character creation tool.

During its TGS panel, Koei also announced that it is working on a mobile Dynasty Warriors game for iOS and Android devices. The game is scheduled to enter a closed beta from October 8 to 12, but registration is currently restricted to Japan only.

In other Koei Tecmo news, the company previously announced Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity, in partnership with Nintendo. The hack-and-slash title will be a prequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, set 100 years prior to the events of the game.